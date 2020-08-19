Short Interest in IBC Advanced Alloys Corp (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Drops By 97.6%

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp (OTCMKTS:IAALF) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the July 15th total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IBC Advanced Alloys stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.12. 8,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,468. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13. IBC Advanced Alloys has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

