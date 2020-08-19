Short Interest in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Expands By 10.7%

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the January 31st total of 3,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 758,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Inphi from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Inphi from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Inphi from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Inphi from $126.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inphi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

Shares of NYSE IPHI traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,310. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.97. Inphi has a one year low of $55.72 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.81. Inphi had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $175.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Inphi will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $3,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,493,177.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 10,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total transaction of $1,313,228.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,080,573.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,042 shares of company stock worth $6,494,422 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inphi during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inphi in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Inphi in the first quarter worth about $46,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inphi during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Inphi during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

