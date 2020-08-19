Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Expands By 407.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 407.1% from the July 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,513. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

