Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Decreases By 18.8%

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the June 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of BSMO stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $25.63. 2,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,960. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $25.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 20th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

