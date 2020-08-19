Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Decreases By 61.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 61.2% from the July 30th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,960. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.19. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $25.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st were paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 20th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.