Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Expands By 62.5%

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the July 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.84. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,020. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

