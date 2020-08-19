Short Interest in Lawson Inc (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Decreases By 17.1%

Lawson Inc (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 445,200 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the June 15th total of 537,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 212.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LWSOF remained flat at $$47.50 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.50.

Lawson Company Profile

Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and the United States. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial Services Business, and Other Business segments.

