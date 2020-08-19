Short Interest in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Decreases By 52.8%

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the July 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 74.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 65.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $34.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th.

