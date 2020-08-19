Short Interest in Lithium Chile Inc (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Declines By 35.8%

Lithium Chile Inc (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the July 30th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Lithium Chile stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.31. 24,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,737. Lithium Chile has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14.

About Lithium Chile

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Chile. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 15 projects comprising 148,100 hectares on Li-rich Salars in Chile. The company was formerly known as Kairos Capital Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Chile Inc in December 2017.

