Short Interest in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Declines By 32.8%

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 752,300 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the July 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Martin Midstream Partners from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Martin Midstream Partners from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $75,000. CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 160.0% in the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 106,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 65,282 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 136.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 161,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.88 million, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 3.35. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $5.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $140.64 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

