Short Interest in MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) Drops By 36.2%

MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 453,100 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the July 30th total of 710,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGTX. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Sunday. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

Shares of MGTX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.09. 47,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,712. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.34. The company has a market capitalization of $535.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MeiraGTx has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $22.99.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 30.69% and a negative net margin of 331.44%. On average, analysts expect that MeiraGTx will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 2,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $35,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 471,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,074,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Shenk sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $100,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,214 shares of company stock valued at $575,557 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGTX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 164.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 18,873 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 67.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 40.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.