Short Interest in Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) Decreases By 18.8%

Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 425,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neurotrope stock. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Neurotrope comprises 0.3% of One68 Global Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. One68 Global Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Neurotrope as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRP opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. Neurotrope has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17.

Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter.

Neurotrope Company Profile

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases.

