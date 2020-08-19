Short Interest in P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Declines By 53.2%

P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the July 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

PFIN opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 3.21. P & F Industries has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $7.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.48.

P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter. P & F Industries had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%.

Separately, TheStreet cut P & F Industries from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and sells air-powered tools and accessories primarily to the retail, industrial, and automotive markets in the United States and internationally. The company designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools, including sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, and private label customers.

