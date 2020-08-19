Short Interest in Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) Drops By 33.3%

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 30th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Pathfinder Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 60,673 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the second quarter worth $128,000. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBHC stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of -0.03. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $9.02 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

