Short Interest in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) Expands By 10.5%

Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 785,600 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the January 31st total of 711,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:PAHC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.43. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $33.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.29.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAHC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 55.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 80.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 107.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.