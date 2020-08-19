Short Interest in Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Grows By 19.5%

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the May 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

PYTCF stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. Playtech has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYTCF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Playtech in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Playtech in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

About Playtech

Playtech Plc develops and sells software platforms and services for the online and land-based gambling industry worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients; and offers technology and risk management services for retail brokers.

