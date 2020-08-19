Short Interest in Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) Increases By 10.4%

Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the January 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Shares of PRNB stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $99.71. 1,052,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,038. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 0.80. Principia Biopharma has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $100.04.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.34. Equities analysts predict that Principia Biopharma will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martin Babler sold 15,000 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $927,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy C. Hardiman sold 5,000 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $305,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,750,778. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $57,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Principia Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Principia Biopharma from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Principia Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

