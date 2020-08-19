Short Interest in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Decreases By 35.3%

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 340,000 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the July 30th total of 525,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Reading International stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 43,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,327. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.11. Reading International has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $77.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.49). Reading International had a negative net margin of 28.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 7,965 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 26.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 35.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

