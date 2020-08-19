Short Interest in Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) Decreases By 17.4%

Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,920,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the June 15th total of 14,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MARK traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.21. 165,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,130,245. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23. The company has a market cap of $134.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 3.11. Remark has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $3.56.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Remark will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Remark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Remark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Remark by 758.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Remark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Remark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of Remark in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Remark from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

