Short Interest in Seven & i Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Expands By 95,500.0%

Seven & i Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, an increase of 95,500.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 404,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Seven & i from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho downgraded Seven & i from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of Seven & i stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $10.33. 183,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,220. Seven & i has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.65.

Seven & i Company Profile

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Retail & Services, and Real Estate & Hotels. The Transportation segment offers passenger transportation services primarily through Shinkansen network; and conventional lines in the Kanto area and other networks.

