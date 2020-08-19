Short Interest in Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Decreases By 17.4%

Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the June 15th total of 5,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 8.1% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,152,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 86,010 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 15.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,198,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 156,700 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 32.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 208,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 50,622 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 28.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter worth about $79,000.

SVM stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.84. The company had a trading volume of 91,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,500. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $8.49.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.60 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.80 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Friday, July 17th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $6.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Silvercorp Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.01.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

