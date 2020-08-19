Short Interest in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Decreases By 35.5%

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the July 30th total of 5,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

STAG traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $32.69. The company had a trading volume of 652,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.08. Stag Industrial has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $34.09.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Stag Industrial’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Stag Industrial will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STAG shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Stag Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stag Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $2,646,306.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,648,644. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its holdings in Stag Industrial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 83,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Stag Industrial by 177.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stag Industrial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 54,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Stag Industrial by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 79,322 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

