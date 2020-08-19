Short Interest in Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) Decreases By 36.5%

Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 377,000 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the July 30th total of 593,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 303,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPH shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Suburban Propane Partners from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Suburban Propane Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 546.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. 28.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPH stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.01. The stock had a trading volume of 254,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,411. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Suburban Propane Partners has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $24.45. The firm has a market cap of $824.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.32. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $206.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.34 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Suburban Propane Partners will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

