Short Interest in Sunniva Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Increases By 1,864.2%

Sunniva Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 131,600 shares, a growth of 1,864.2% from the July 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 998,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGIFF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. 673,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,304. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05. Sunniva has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.29.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Sunniva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

About Sunniva

1933 Industries Inc, a cannabis company, engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana in the United States and Canada. The Company operates in the medical and recreational cannabis sectors. It is also providing cannabis-infused products under Canna Hemp, Canna Hemp X, and Canna Fused brands; and flower and concentrates.

