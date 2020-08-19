Short Interest in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Rises By 105.2%

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,400 shares, a growth of 105.2% from the July 15th total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 140.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $72.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $50.55 and a 12 month high of $74.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.00 and its 200-day moving average is $65.65.

