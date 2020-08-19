Short Interest in VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) Expands By 57.3%

VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,350,000 shares, an increase of 57.3% from the July 30th total of 5,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VEON in the second quarter worth $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VEON in the first quarter worth $37,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of VEON in the second quarter worth $43,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VEON in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VEON by 159.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares during the last quarter. 22.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VEON opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. VEON has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 3.79%. On average, analysts expect that VEON will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research lowered VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.80 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. VEON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

