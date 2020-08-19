Short Interest in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) Drops By 42.2%

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 965,200 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the July 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 301,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In other Veritex news, Director Steven D. Lerner sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $93,375.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,494.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jim Recer bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $33,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,813 shares of company stock worth $82,683 over the last quarter. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the second quarter worth $293,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 33.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 10,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 25.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 26,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 98.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 19,705 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VBTX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Veritex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Veritex in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. Veritex has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.84.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $87.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Veritex will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

