Short Interest in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Increases By 18.3%

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the May 31st total of 22,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of VOC Energy Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of VOC traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.69. 27,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. VOC Energy Trust has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $5.52.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 84.97% and a return on equity of 21.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 3,446.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 220,557 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in VOC Energy Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in VOC Energy Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 95,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 23,658 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in VOC Energy Trust by 21.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 132,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 22,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% during the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2017, its underlying properties had interests in 492.5 net producing wells and 55,736.9 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 4.6 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

