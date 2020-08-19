Short Interest in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO) Declines By 51.0%

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 51.0% from the July 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMO. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund alerts:

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.34. The stock had a trading volume of 114,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,415. Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average of $15.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.