SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) CFO Sells $253,569.69 in Stock

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) CFO Laura Francis sold 12,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $253,569.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,895,093.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Laura Francis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SI-Bone alerts:

On Tuesday, August 4th, Laura Francis sold 4,931 shares of SI-Bone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $95,217.61.

On Friday, June 19th, Laura Francis sold 9,971 shares of SI-Bone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $170,703.52.

SI-Bone stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.43. The stock had a trading volume of 287,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,338. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $601.23 million, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.32. SI-Bone Inc has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.64.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.20. SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 68.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised SI-Bone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of SI-Bone in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on SI-Bone from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SI-Bone from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SI-Bone by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,569,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,751,000 after buying an additional 122,863 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-Bone during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,507,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 2.9% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,345,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after purchasing an additional 37,877 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 22.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,241,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,786,000 after purchasing an additional 226,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 1.4% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,908,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for SI-Bone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-Bone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.