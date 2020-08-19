Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1,605.1% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,318,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,925 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,304,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,851,000 after acquiring an additional 495,688 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,438,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 548.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 114,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $102,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,545 shares in the company, valued at $975,785.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

SSD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $101.00 on Wednesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $104.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.67. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $326.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

