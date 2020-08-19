Sino Agro Food (OTCMKTS:SIAF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.19

Sino Agro Food Inc (OTCMKTS:SIAF)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.27. Sino Agro Food shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 187,163 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $17.98 million, a PE ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.

Sino Agro Food Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SIAF)

Sino Agro Food, Inc operates as an agriculture technology and natural food holding company in the People Republic of China. The company engages in growing and selling fishes, eels, and prawns; manufacturing and selling organic fertilizers, and bulk and concentrated livestock feed; and rearing and selling whole beef cattle and packaged beef meat.

