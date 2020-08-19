SIX (SIX) Trading Up 25.5% Over Last Week

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. SIX has a total market capitalization of $3.51 million and $456,935.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIX token can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, Stellarport and Coinsuper. During the last week, SIX has traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00141369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $203.84 or 0.01737340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00189854 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000223 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00135491 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About SIX

SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 tokens. SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork. The official website for SIX is six.network. The official message board for SIX is medium.com/six-network?&&.

Buying and Selling SIX

SIX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Stellarport and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

