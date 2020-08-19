Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,018 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Skyworks Solutions worth $28,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,814,000 after purchasing an additional 185,152 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 105,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.26. The stock had a trading volume of 64,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,421. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $149.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.01. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWKS. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.88.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,415.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,025 shares of company stock valued at $8,973,377 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

