Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,859 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 447.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.36. 47,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,421. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.01. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $149.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.36, for a total value of $1,579,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,117,871.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,025 shares of company stock valued at $8,973,377. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.88.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

