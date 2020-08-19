Slack (NYSE:WORK) Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,651 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Slack were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WORK. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Slack during the second quarter valued at about $956,000. Regis Management CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Slack by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 163,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 89,800 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,131,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WORK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Slack from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Slack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Slack from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Slack in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Slack in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Slack has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.09.

In other Slack news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 37,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $1,251,603.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,285.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 44,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,618. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,276,790 shares of company stock worth $75,750,857 over the last three months. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WORK traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.41. 8,112,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,123,459. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Slack has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.87 and a beta of -0.37.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 87.91% and a negative return on equity of 79.21%. Slack’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Slack will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

