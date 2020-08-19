SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Down to $2.88

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.88, but opened at $2.91. SM Energy shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 48,421 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.77.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 5.51.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.32. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $169.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SM Energy Co will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 29,835 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 37,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

