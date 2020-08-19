Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

SWBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $8.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of SWBI opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average is $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. Smith & Wesson Brands had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $233.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director John B. Furman sold 20,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,492.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Jean Cupero sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $25,317.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,030.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,299 shares of company stock valued at $358,959. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 401.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 131,234 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1,158.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 205,509 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 66.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

