Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.33

Shares of Societe Generale SA (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.33 and traded as low as $3.19. Societe Generale shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 245,957 shares traded.

SCGLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Societe Generale to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

