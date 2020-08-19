SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX) Trading Down 0.3%

SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX) traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $10.30, 3,679 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 9,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28.

