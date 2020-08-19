Solaris (XLR) Price Hits $0.43 on Top Exchanges

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Solaris has a total market cap of $799,300.53 and $12,725.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solaris coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00003640 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Solaris has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Solaris Coin Profile

Solaris (CRYPTO:XLR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,858,672 coins and its circulating supply is 1,858,665 coins. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Solaris is solariscoin.com.

Solaris Coin Trading

Solaris can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solaris should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solaris using one of the exchanges listed above.

