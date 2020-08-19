Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) – Zacks Investment Research boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Soligenix in a report released on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Soligenix’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Soligenix in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Dawson James lowered Soligenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of SNGX opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. Soligenix has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 468.27% and a negative net margin of 477.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Soligenix by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Soligenix during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Soligenix during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Soligenix during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Soligenix during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

