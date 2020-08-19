Sompo Holdings (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in August

Sompo Holdings (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Shares of SMPNY opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Sompo has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.87.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sompo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sompo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday.

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and financial and other services in Japan and internationally. The company underwrites various P&C insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and other insurance products; and life insurance products comprising individual and group insurance and annuities.

