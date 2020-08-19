SONO (SONO) Trading 30.5% Higher Over Last Week

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded up 48.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. SONO has a market capitalization of $2,199.46 and approximately $3.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SONO coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SONO has traded up 30.5% against the US dollar.

SONO

SONO Coin Profile

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official website is projectsono.io. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

SONO Coin Trading

SONO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SONO using one of the exchanges listed above.

