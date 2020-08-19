Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 13,260 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,966,000. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 207.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV now owns 832,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,011,000 after buying an additional 1,607,963 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,817,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,865,000 after buying an additional 1,020,091 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,468,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,436,000 after buying an additional 913,681 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,875,000.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.10. 56,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,097. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.16.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

