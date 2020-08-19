Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires Shares of 12,040 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.39. The stock had a trading volume of 47,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,273. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.63.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

