Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,346 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.6% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.28. 1,540,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,131,612. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.96. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $208.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

