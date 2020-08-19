Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,295 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.78. The company had a trading volume of 70,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,328. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $107.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.61.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

