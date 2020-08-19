Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,777 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.07.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.98 on Wednesday, reaching $200.99. 593,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,820,495. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.20 and a 200-day moving average of $186.53. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a market capitalization of $387.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,479 shares of company stock valued at $11,145,291. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.