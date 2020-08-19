Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $4.17 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,649 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.2% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $323,111,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,026,138,000 after buying an additional 6,827,922 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,015,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,368,000 after buying an additional 4,967,185 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,251,598,000 after buying an additional 3,736,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,239,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,045,000 after buying an additional 2,208,514 shares in the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

QQQ stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.21. 2,920,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,285,560. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $278.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

